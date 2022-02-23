UrduPoint.com

CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur Disposes Of 4,656 Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 03:22 PM

CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur disposes of 4,656 complaints

Chief Minister Complaint Cell established in Bahawalpur district so far received 6,686 complaints pertaining to government departments and other issues and out of them, 4,656 have been disposed of

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Complaint Cell established in Bahawalpur district so far received 6,686 complaints pertaining to government departments and other issues and out of them, 4,656 have been disposed of.

This was said by Muhammad Javed Khan Daulatzai, Chairman of Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur who was talking to APP here. He said that following the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar established Chief Minister Complaint Cell in Bahawalpur to listen to people about their issues pertaining to the government departments in order to resolve them without further delay.

He said that the CM Complaint Cell received 6,686 complaints from across Bahawalpur district during over two years. He said that 4,656 complaints had got respond from the departments and stakeholders concern so far. He added that 800 complaints were pending in different departments, adding that those would also be responded soon.

Daulatzai said that Chief Minister Volunteer Force had been working in every Tehsil of Bahawalpur district which pointed out issues being faced by masses. He said that CM Complaint Cell had also played important role to curb corruption in government departments.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on R ..

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on Russian Officials for Donbas Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Two muggers held after Police encounter

Two muggers held after Police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in ..

Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Stellantis shares surge after posting record resul ..

Stellantis shares surge after posting record results

3 minutes ago
 UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - ..

UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - Foreign Minister

16 minutes ago
 Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Ger ..

Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Germany

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>