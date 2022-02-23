CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur disposes of 4,656 complaints

Chief Minister Complaint Cell established in Bahawalpur district so far received 6,686 complaints pertaining to government departments and other issues and out of them, 4,656 have been disposed of

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Complaint Cell established in Bahawalpur district so far received 6,686 complaints pertaining to government departments and other issues and out of them, 4,656 have been disposed of.

This was said by Muhammad Javed Khan Daulatzai, Chairman of Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur who was talking to APP here. He said that following the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar established Chief Minister Complaint Cell in Bahawalpur to listen to people about their issues pertaining to the government departments in order to resolve them without further delay.

He said that the CM Complaint Cell received 6,686 complaints from across Bahawalpur district during over two years. He said that 4,656 complaints had got respond from the departments and stakeholders concern so far. He added that 800 complaints were pending in different departments, adding that those would also be responded soon.

Daulatzai said that Chief Minister Volunteer Force had been working in every Tehsil of Bahawalpur district which pointed out issues being faced by masses. He said that CM Complaint Cell had also played important role to curb corruption in government departments.