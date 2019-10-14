UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Complaint Cell Disposes Off Several Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

CM Complaint Cell disposes off several complaints

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur, Javed Khan Daulatzai has said that they had disposed off several complaints lodged with the cell which were pertaining to government departments.

Addressing a news conference here at Circuit House Bahawalpur, he said that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Khan Buzdar had formed CM Complaint Cell in Bahawalpur to resolve problems confronted by common people.

"The 38 provincial government departments have been functioning in Bahawalpur with their 125 offices," he said, adding that CM Complaint Cell had been empowered to look into the matters of the departments besides resolving issues confronted by people in this connection.

He said that CM Complaint Cell took action on complaints lodged against Government Land Record Center.

He added that the CM Cell also took action over complaint regarding fake divorce documents.

"CM Complaint Cell wrote letter CH/CM/CC/1-25 dated 5-9-2019 to Director General Local Government Bahawalpur to ensure punishment to the offender of fake divorce documents.

He said that several complaints were received about closure of state-run water filter plants. "People of Bahawalpur are suffering from difficulties after subsoil water had gone contaminated and sub-standard," he said, adding that water filter plants were installed in the city but some of them were closed.

He said that a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lodged complaint with the cell that X-Ray Machine at Bahawal Victoria Hospital was out of order. "The CM Complaint Cell wrote letter to Medical Superintendant BVH to ensure repairing and maintenance of the machine.

He told that two women including Ms. Rabia Malik and Dr. Shugufta Aarif were appointed as Vice Presidents, Chief Mnister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Water Divorce Victoria Bahawalpur Usman Khan Women From Government

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

12 seconds ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

6 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

6 minutes ago

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

37 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

1 hour ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.