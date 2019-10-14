CM Complaint Cell disposes off several complaints

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur, Javed Khan Daulatzai has said that they had disposed off several complaints lodged with the cell which were pertaining to government departments.

Addressing a news conference here at Circuit House Bahawalpur, he said that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Khan Buzdar had formed CM Complaint Cell in Bahawalpur to resolve problems confronted by common people.

"The 38 provincial government departments have been functioning in Bahawalpur with their 125 offices," he said, adding that CM Complaint Cell had been empowered to look into the matters of the departments besides resolving issues confronted by people in this connection.

He said that CM Complaint Cell took action on complaints lodged against Government Land Record Center.

He added that the CM Cell also took action over complaint regarding fake divorce documents.

"CM Complaint Cell wrote letter CH/CM/CC/1-25 dated 5-9-2019 to Director General Local Government Bahawalpur to ensure punishment to the offender of fake divorce documents.

He said that several complaints were received about closure of state-run water filter plants. "People of Bahawalpur are suffering from difficulties after subsoil water had gone contaminated and sub-standard," he said, adding that water filter plants were installed in the city but some of them were closed.

He said that a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lodged complaint with the cell that X-Ray Machine at Bahawal Victoria Hospital was out of order. "The CM Complaint Cell wrote letter to Medical Superintendant BVH to ensure repairing and maintenance of the machine.

He told that two women including Ms. Rabia Malik and Dr. Shugufta Aarif were appointed as Vice Presidents, Chief Mnister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur, respectively.