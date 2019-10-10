CM Complaint Cell meeting held

A meeting of Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region was held here under the chairmanship of Javed Khan Daulatzai

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region was held here under the chairmanship of Javed Khan Daulatzai .

The meeting reviewed progress of work to dispose off complaints lodged with the cell.

The meeting was attended by vice chairpersons of the cell including Rabia Sarfaraz Malik and Dr. Shugufta Aarif, Superintendant Deputy Commissioner Officer, Hafiz Muneer Cheema, Focal Person DC Office, Malik Jahanzeb and officials from several government departments.

The representatives of RPO Office, Forest Department, Health Department, education Department, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, District Council, Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Highways and others also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Jave Khan Daulatzai said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar to ensure access to swift justice.

"It is right of every citizen to get access to justice," he said.

