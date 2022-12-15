CM Complaint Cell official meets forest minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :CM Complaints Cell South Punjab Vice Chairman Ali Awan called on Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Thursday and discussed public problems and their solution with him.

The meeting between the two turned into an open court due to the complainants, lodged in the forest minister's office.

They listened to problems of people, who had come for the meeting, and issued orders for their solution.

Talking to people, the forest minister said that it was not necessary to sit in the assemblies to serve people. They would continue to serve masses while in the government or without it.

"Will continue to strive to free people from the qabza mafia, fraudulent people and rights usurpers," he added. He said that everyone who would visit the complaint cell would be treated like a VIP.