CM Complaint Cell resolves 486 complaints out of 747

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Chief Minister's Complaint Cell has resolved 486 complaints out of total 747 complaints so far.

According to a report submitted by the Public Compliance Cell to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Sunday, 486 complaints had been resolved and the work on 260 complaints was underway.

The people of the province could register their complaints related to any government department at the Public Grievance Cell of the Chief Minister's House.

On the directives of the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, the Public Complaint Cell had been activated for 24 hours a day.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the Complaint Cell was active to serve the people of the province.

He warned the Sindh government departments of action if failed to resolve the complaints of the people.

He further said that strict action would also be taken against government employees, who demanded for bribes.