CM Complaint Cell Vice Chairman Meets Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:20 PM

CM Complaint Cell Vice Chairman meets Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister's Complaint Cell Punjab Vice Chairman Nasir Salman on Sunday met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here, during the meeting Nasir Salman extended Eid greetings to the Chief Minister. He also appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister to control corona virus pandemic.

The complaint cell vice chairman congratulated the Chief minister for taking effective steps for wheat procurement process and to check hoarding.

Usman Buzdar speaking on the occasion said that big projects were being launched acrossthe province to benefit the people. The CM also appreciated the performance of the complaintcell adding that dedication of Nasir Salman was laudable.

