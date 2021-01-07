CM complaints cells disposes off 82% complaints in one year: Minister told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Complaint Cell has addressed 82 percent complaints out of 11,000 received from February 2020 to January 1, Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali informed here Thursday.

As per the advisory of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Minister paid a surprise visit to the complaint cell here and was briefed that out of a total 11,000 complaints 4,000 were received from merged districts.

It was said that most of the complaints were against different government sector entities which were addressed through the ministers' concerned after directly hearing the public complaints.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the complaint cell and said that the initiative was aimed to maintain direct link between masses and the government, adding the complaints and recommendations of public would help the government to bring further improvement in the governance. Director General Housing Imran Wazir was also present on the occasion.