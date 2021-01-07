UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Complaints Cells Disposes Off 82% Complaints In One Year: Minister Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM complaints cells disposes off 82% complaints in one year: Minister told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Complaint Cell has addressed 82 percent complaints out of 11,000 received from February 2020 to January 1, Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali informed here Thursday.

As per the advisory of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Minister paid a surprise visit to the complaint cell here and was briefed that out of a total 11,000 complaints 4,000 were received from merged districts.

It was said that most of the complaints were against different government sector entities which were addressed through the ministers' concerned after directly hearing the public complaints.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the complaint cell and said that the initiative was aimed to maintain direct link between masses and the government, adding the complaints and recommendations of public would help the government to bring further improvement in the governance. Director General Housing Imran Wazir was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Visit Amjad Ali January February 2020 From Government Housing

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

51 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

1 hour ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

1 hour ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.