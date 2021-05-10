CM condemns attack on FC men

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists' attack on FC personnel in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists' attack on FC personnel in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the martyrs adding that brave sons are maintaining peace with their precious blood.

The government pays tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and the terrorists cannot shake the strong commitment of the nation as Pakistanis are united for complete elimination of the menaceof terrorism, he added and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.