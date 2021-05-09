CM condemns attack on girls school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on girls' school in Kabul and termed it brutality and barbaric act.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of innocent students and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

Usman Buzdar said that "we equally share the grief of the heirs of deceased students.