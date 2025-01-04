CM Condemns Attack On Govt Vehicles In Kurram
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned an attack on government vehicles in Kurram.
In her statement, she expressed deep concern over the incident and extended her best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud.
CM Maryam Nawaz stated that such cowardly acts of terrorism would not weaken the resolve of the nation. She emphasized that the spirit of the people remains strong and unwavering in the face of such attacks. She further reaffirmed that the nation stands united in the fight against terrorism and that these cowardly acts will not undermine the collective resolve to achieve peace and security.
Recent Stories
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits rearrested after encounter2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif2 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on govt vehicles in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident6 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Harmas Ali on winning US junior Squash championship12 minutes ago
-
SHO, cop suspended12 minutes ago
-
Mehmar hosts entrepreneurial event to inspire success stories.12 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital rejects baseless claims about MRI Machine12 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees22 minutes ago
-
Police held 490 open courts in 200422 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts classical music event22 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for playing loud music42 minutes ago