CM Condemns Attack On Govt Vehicles In Kurram

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned an attack on government vehicles in Kurram.

In her statement, she expressed deep concern over the incident and extended her best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that such cowardly acts of terrorism would not weaken the resolve of the nation. She emphasized that the spirit of the people remains strong and unwavering in the face of such attacks. She further reaffirmed that the nation stands united in the fight against terrorism and that these cowardly acts will not undermine the collective resolve to achieve peace and security.

