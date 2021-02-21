CM condemns attack on Jang, Geo office in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on Jang and Geo office in Karachi.

Usman Buzdar termed this incident as attack on freedom of expression. He also expressed solidarity with Geo and Jang, said a handout issued here.

He said that incumbent government believes in the freedom of media.