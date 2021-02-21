UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Attack On Jang, Geo Office In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:40 PM

CM condemns attack on Jang, Geo office in Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on Jang and Geo office in Karachi.

Usman Buzdar termed this incident as attack on freedom of expression. He also expressed solidarity with Geo and Jang, said a handout issued here.

He said that incumbent government believes in the freedom of media.

