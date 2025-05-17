Open Menu

CM Condemns Attack On Levies Check Post In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM

CM condemns attack on Levies check post in Khuzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack

on a Levies check post in Khuzdar.

Expressing profound grief over the incident, the CM paid tribute to the four security personnel

who were martyred in the line of duty.

She lauded their courage and sacrifice in the defence of the nation and extended her heartfelt

condolences to the bereaved families.

She emphasized that such cowardly acts cannot shake the resolve of the nation and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

