CM Condemns Attack On Levies Check Post In Khuzdar
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack
on a Levies check post in Khuzdar.
Expressing profound grief over the incident, the CM paid tribute to the four security personnel
who were martyred in the line of duty.
She lauded their courage and sacrifice in the defence of the nation and extended her heartfelt
condolences to the bereaved families.
She emphasized that such cowardly acts cannot shake the resolve of the nation and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.
