CM Condemns Attack On Pakistani Family In Canada

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a premeditated attack on a Pakistani family in Ontario, Canada, in which four members of a family have lost their lives.

Extending sympathies to the heirs of victims, the CM said that Pakistanis fully shared grief and pain.

It was a highly condemnable incident, in which the terrorist has exhibited the worst brutality by attacking innocent human beings, he stated.

This tragic incident had hurt the feelings of Pakistani community and there was a need totake strong steps to stop the incidents of Islamophobia in the west, he added.

