CM Condemns Attack On Police Constable Escorting Polio Team In Tank
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly condemned the attack on a police officer escorting a polio team in the Shah Alam area of the Tank district on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Chief Minister directed police authorities to take necessary measures to arrest those involved in the firing.
He expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police officer and instructed the district administration to ensure timely medical assistance.
The Chief Minister stated that individuals involved in such cowardly acts are enemies of our children's secure future. He praised frontline polio workers as heroes and assured that such incidents would not deter the polio teams from their mission.
The provincial government remains determined to eradicate polio from the province, he added.
