Open Menu

CM Condemns Attack On Police Constable Escorting Polio Team In Tank

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CM condemns attack on police constable escorting polio team in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly condemned the attack on a police officer escorting a polio team in the Shah Alam area of the Tank district on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister directed police authorities to take necessary measures to arrest those involved in the firing.

He expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police officer and instructed the district administration to ensure timely medical assistance.

The Chief Minister stated that individuals involved in such cowardly acts are enemies of our children's secure future. He praised frontline polio workers as heroes and assured that such incidents would not deter the polio teams from their mission.

The provincial government remains determined to eradicate polio from the province, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Shah Alam Tank From Government

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

43 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

2 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

2 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

3 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

16 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

16 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan