UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Attack On Police Cop Guarding Polio Team

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

CM condemns attack on police cop guarding polio team

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Friday condemned the killing of a police cop guarding a polio team in the Mastung district of the province.

A police cop had been killed in an attack on a polio team by armed men on Friday in Kili Kariz, a suburb of the Mastung district of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that the culprits would be brought to justice.

"Those who wanted to sabotage the peace of the province will be dealt with an iron hand," he vowed.

The CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high rank of the deceased in Jannah.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Police Polio Mastung Colombian Peso Family

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

41 seconds ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

35 minutes ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

1 hour ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.