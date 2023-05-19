CM condemns attack on police cop guarding polio team

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Friday condemned the killing of a police cop guarding a polio team in the Mastung district of the province.

A police cop had been killed in an attack on a polio team by armed men on Friday in Kili Kariz, a suburb of the Mastung district of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that the culprits would be brought to justice.

"Those who wanted to sabotage the peace of the province will be dealt with an iron hand," he vowed.

The CM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high rank of the deceased in Jannah.