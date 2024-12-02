CM Condemns Attack On Police In D.I Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly condemned the incidents of firing on a police mobile van and a check post in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the martyrdom of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mir Ghulam and injuries to other police personnel.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, the Chief Minister offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred officer and prayed for the elevation of his rank in the afterlife.
He also extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured police personnel and directed the district administration to ensure the provision of the best medical care for them.
The Chief Minister directed senior police officials to take immediate action to arrest those involved in the attacks and emphasized that the sacrifices of police officers in protecting the lives and property of citizens would not go unnoticed.
“Police officers who lay down their lives for public safety deserve our highest respect and gratitude,” said chief minister.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for the victims.
