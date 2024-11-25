Open Menu

CM Condemns Attack On Punjab Police

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over acts of firing on officers and officials of Punjab police and check-posts.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said “It is regrettable that more than 20 police personnel including SP, DSP and SHO have been injured in attacks.”

The CM said the protesters were also seen with machine guns, tear gas, knives and masks etc. She added the protesters used weapons in their attacks on Punjab police that only police have in their possession. She highlighted that shots were fired at Ghazi Barotha, Mianwali, Hazara Motorway and other places.

The CM said Punjab police has been kept unarmed to avoid clashes. "It is still unarmed." She said that in their previous protest, a constable was martyred and more than 25 were injured. "An attack by police force of one province on that of the other province using government resources is tantamount to tarnishing national unity.

What kind of protest is this where government resources are used. Instead of a protest, this movement is an attempt of armed terrorism," she added.

