CM Condemns Attack On Qabool Khel Check Post In Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CM condemns attack on Qabool Khel Check Post in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly

condemned a Khawarji attack on Qabool Khel checkpost of Mianwali.

The CM said: “We are neither afraid, nor will be afraid of terrorists”.

She added: ”We will die after cleaning the earth from these terrorists.”

The chief minister appreciated the police team that foiled Khawarji attacks.

