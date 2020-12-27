CM condemns attack on security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Harnai, Balochistan and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of officials of security forces.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the martyrs and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that they were our heroes. He said that martyrs by embracing shahadat has maintain peace in the country.

All the sympathies of the government were with their families. He said that handful of elements cannot demoralize the nation through their terrorists activities. The whole Pakistani nation was united against terrorists and their facilitators, he added.