CM Condemns Attack On Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a security forces’ vehicle on the national highway near Nushki.

The CM paid rich tribute to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom and expressed deep sorrow, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

