CM Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on security forces in Gerom frontier area of North/South Waziristan.

In a condolence message here, the CM paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Capt Sabih and martyred soldier Naveed.

He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs.

He said :"Owing to great sacrifices of the martyrs, our dear homeland has become a cradle of peace".

The CM lauded that:" The nation cannot forget great sacrifices of the martyrs and we are proud of ourbrave sons".

The CM also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

