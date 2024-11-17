CM Condemns Attack On Security Forces’ Post
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on a security forces' post in the Shah Mardan area of Balochistan's Kalat district.
The CM praised the security forces for their bravery in eliminating six terrorists, highlighting their exceptional courage and dedication.
She paid tribute to the great sacrifices made by the security personnel in defending the nation. The CM expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the martyrs and extended her sympathies to them. Maryam Nawaz wished a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers, praying for their swift return to good health.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ilays Bilour laid to rest at Sayyed Hassan Badshah graveyard2 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1397 injured in 1328 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Police development projects must benefit common people: CCPO12 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
Smog crisis in Punjab: Over 1.93 mln seek hospital care for respiratory diseases12 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates newly elected President of Balochistan Bar Association12 minutes ago
-
Landa bazaars draw crowds amid rising prices12 minutes ago
-
Youth, sister injured over resistance12 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela serves as lifeline for country’s fading traditional crafts22 minutes ago
-
Education central route to developmet: Khalid Maqbool22 minutes ago
-
SZABIST announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 202422 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces collaboration on Rover Mission through China's Chang'e 8 Mission in 202822 minutes ago