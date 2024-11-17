CM condemns attack on security forces’ post

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on a security forces' post in the Shah Mardan area of Balochistan's Kalat district.

The CM praised the security forces for their bravery in eliminating six terrorists, highlighting their exceptional courage and dedication.

She paid tribute to the great sacrifices made by the security personnel in defending the nation. The CM expressed heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the martyrs and extended her sympathies to them. Maryam Nawaz wished a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers, praying for their swift return to good health.