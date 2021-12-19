UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Attack On Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday condemned the attack on Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz in Darra Adamkhel area.

According to official sources here, CM thanked the Allah Almighty that the minister remained safe.

Usman Buzdar prayed for the early recovery of the driver who got injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

