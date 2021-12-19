CM condemns attack on Shibli Faraz, directs police to present report

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned stone pelting incident at vehicle of Federal Minister for Science and Technology , Shibli Faraz in Dara Adamkhel, Kohat on Sunday.

In a statement , taking notice of the incident, he sought report from the police and directed concerned officials to arrest elements involved in the attack.

Chief Minister prayed for the early recovery to the injured driver and security guard of the minister.