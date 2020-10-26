UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Blasphemous Caricatures In France

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

CM condemns blasphemous caricatures in France

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned encouragement of blasphemous caricatures in France.

In a strong-worded statement issued here on Monday, the CM termed it as the most abhorrent and profane move to hurt the sentiments of Muslims, adding that there was no room for such a disgusting act in any civilized society.

No one can even think of mocking the Prophets and any act of disrespecting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the garb of freedom of expression, was totally beyond the pale, the CM announced.

Usman Buzdar re-emphasised that utmost reverence and respect of the last Prophet of Allah Almighty, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the basic faith of all Muslims around the world. How can the freedom of expression be ensured by hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims, he inquired. This move has strongly disturbed the Muslims and no one should be allowed to play with the religious sentiments of othersin the guise of freedom of expression, the CM added.

