CM condemns blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi strongly condemned a blast at Rakhni Bazaar area of Barkhan and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government equally shared grief with the heirs of the deceased.