CM condemns blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent explosion

near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi which resulted in the tragic loss of

three precious lives.

In her statement, the CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and sorrow over the casualties

and extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the entire nation is united in the fight against terrorism, assuring

that this menace will soon be eradicated. She remarked that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken

the resolve of the people.