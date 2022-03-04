UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Blast At Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

CM condemns blast at mosque

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned a blast occurred at Kocha Risaldar Mosque, here on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over precious loss of lives and condoled with victim families.

He directed rescue agencies and district administration to expedite rescue operations.

He directed administration of all hospitals to ensure the provision of best medical treatment to the injured.

Chief Minister directed the ministers Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Kamran Bangash to supervise the relief operations and the provision of medical aid to the injured.

He also sought a report of the incident from the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Mosque All From Best

Recent Stories

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 ..

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 injured

1 hour ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>