Open Menu

CM Condemns Blast In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 08:20 PM

CM condemns blast in Bajaur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned blast on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Workers Convention at Khar in the area of Bajaur.

In his message on Sunday, he expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

Naqvi said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the heirs of the deceased persons.

Those playing with the lives of innocent people did not deserve to be called human beings, he added.

He said that the nation was fully united against terrorism and this scourge would be eradicatedwith the power of unity.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Sunday Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

12 minutes ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

5 hours ago
RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan