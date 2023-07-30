CM condemns blast in Bajaur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned blast on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Workers Convention at Khar in the area of Bajaur.

In his message on Sunday, he expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

Naqvi said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the heirs of the deceased persons.

Those playing with the lives of innocent people did not deserve to be called human beings, he added.

He said that the nation was fully united against terrorism and this scourge would be eradicatedwith the power of unity.