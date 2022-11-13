CM condemns blast in Istanbul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the incident of bomb blast in Istanbul, Turkey.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured ones.

The chief minister said "We express our solemn solidarity with the government of Turkey and its people in the hour of grief and all our sympathies are with the heirs of deceased and with the injured people."