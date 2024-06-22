Open Menu

CM Condemns Blast In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CM condemns blast in Kurram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned a bomb blast in the area of Kurram in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

She paid tribute to the sepoys of the Pakistan Army for embracing martyrdom. She said: "Martyrdom and sacrifices further strengthen the resolve of armed forces to stamp out terrorism in the country."

