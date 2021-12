LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast in Mohmand tahsil Bajaur and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.