CM Condemns Blast In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM condemns blast in Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blast in Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said that all the sympathies of the government werewith the bereaved family members and the government equallyshared their grief.

More Stories From Pakistan

