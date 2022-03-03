CM condemns blast in Quetta

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast near police mobile in Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that handful of terrorists cannot shaken sheer determination of the nation.

The Punjab government equally shares the grief of bereaved families, he added.