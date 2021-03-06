UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condemns Blast In Sibi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM condemns blast in Sibi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the bomb blast occurring near a vehicle of labourers in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of five labourers.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recover of the injured.

He said that the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the affected families.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Bomb Blast Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicle Sibi Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

36 minutes ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

48 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

1 hour ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

1 hour ago

ADJD completes 160,482 judicial requests remotely ..

1 hour ago

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.