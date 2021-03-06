CM condemns blast in Sibi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the bomb blast occurring near a vehicle of labourers in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of five labourers.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recover of the injured.

He said that the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the affected families.