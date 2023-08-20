CM condemns bomb blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a bomb blast in North Waziristan.

Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the bomb blast.

He stated, "We profoundly express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of deceased labourers and stand with them in this hour of grief.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured labourers.