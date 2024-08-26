CM condemns bomb blast in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Razmak market, North Waziristan, resulting in the loss of precious human lives.

The Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast and shared the grief of the bereaved families.

The chief minister said that targeting of innocent civilians as highly regrettable and condemnable.