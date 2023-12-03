Open Menu

CM Condemns Bus Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

CM condemns bus firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a firing incident on a bus at the Karakoram Highway near Hadoor.

In his message on Sunday, he expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, "We express our heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons besides praying for an early recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

