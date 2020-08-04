UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condemns Continued Military Siege In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

CM condemns continued military siege in IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that one year had passed to military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) but the miseries of the Kashmiris had not been lessened.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, he said that the world could not endure a few months of lockdowns due to coronavirus whereas Kashmiris were languishing under brutal Indian military siege since long.

The silence of the international community against intolerable brutalities committed against the Kashmiris was deplorable, he maintained.

It was sanguine that patience and commitment of the Kashmiris were intact even in prevailing difficulties and the international community had also acknowledged the righteous freedom struggle of the Kashmiris, the CM asserted.

He reiterated that Pakistan will not pull back from the just demand of Kashmiris' right to self-determination as the Kashmir issue had turned into a huge humanitarian crisis which spoke volume about the impassiveness of the international community.

"Though the world is silent on Indian cruelties against Kashmiris, Pakistan would continue to stand with its Kashmiri brethren with full zeal and strength," he said.

India will have to pay back every crime committed against Kashmiris and their freedom struggle will soon materialize, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister World Punjab From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

48 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scatte ..

11 minutes ago

3 killed in Waziristan firing incident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.