CM condemns continued military siege in IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that one year had passed to military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) but the miseries of the Kashmiris had not been lessened.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, he said that the world could not endure a few months of lockdowns due to coronavirus whereas Kashmiris were languishing under brutal Indian military siege since long.

The silence of the international community against intolerable brutalities committed against the Kashmiris was deplorable, he maintained.

It was sanguine that patience and commitment of the Kashmiris were intact even in prevailing difficulties and the international community had also acknowledged the righteous freedom struggle of the Kashmiris, the CM asserted.

He reiterated that Pakistan will not pull back from the just demand of Kashmiris' right to self-determination as the Kashmir issue had turned into a huge humanitarian crisis which spoke volume about the impassiveness of the international community.

"Though the world is silent on Indian cruelties against Kashmiris, Pakistan would continue to stand with its Kashmiri brethren with full zeal and strength," he said.

India will have to pay back every crime committed against Kashmiris and their freedom struggle will soon materialize, the CM added.