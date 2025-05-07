Open Menu

CM Condemns Cowardly Indian Missile Attack,declares Emergency In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

CM condemns cowardly Indian missile attack,declares emergency in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab Chief Minister(CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the cowardly Indian missile attack on the Pakistani soil in the darkness of the night,describing it as an act of aggression that threatens regional peace and stability.

In her message,she hailed the Pakistan armed forces for a tit for tat reply.

The CM said that the dastardly act exposed India’s detestable face before the world,adding that the forceful response of the armed forces of Pakistan forced the enemy to retreat.

Maryam Nawaz also declared a state of emergency across Punjab.

She directed all law enforcement and security agencies,including Punjab police to remain on high alert.

The CM also cancelled all leaves of doctors and medical staff across the province,ordering them to report for immediate duty.All hospitals have been placed on emergency footing to ensure readiness for any situation.

District administrations in all parts of Punjab have been instructed to remain fully alert,while officers and personnel from civil defence and other related departments have also been called into action.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan seeks peace but will never compromise on its sovereignty.“We are a nation united by resolve and faith,we will face every challenge with strength,dignity and unwavering courage,”she concluded.

