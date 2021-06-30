CM condemns cross border terrorist attack at FC check post in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned cross border terrorist attack at FC check post in North Waziristan in which two security personnel were martyred.

He condoled with families of martyred soldiers and prayed for high ranks of the departed souls in Jannah.

Chief Minster also prayed for early recovery of injured soldiers in the terrorist attack. He said that such attacks from across the border are a matter of grave concern.