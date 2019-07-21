CM condemns DI Khan terrors incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has condemned DI Khan terror incidents and said our resolve to eliminate menace of militancy would not be affected by these acts of cowardice.

In a statement here Sunday, he said militancy is a canker and those who propagate this evil have nothing to do with religion and norms of humanity, adding, religion did not permit anyone to kill innocents and guiltless for fulfilling nefarious designs.

He said sacrifice of policemen would not go vain and perpetrators involved in the incident would be brought to justice. He said government stand beside the families of victims in these moments of grief.