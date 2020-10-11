CM condemns Dr Adil killing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the killing of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan, who was shot dead in Karachi.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that anti-state elements wanted to destabilise Pakistan and their nefarious designs would be foiled with the support of the nation, he added.