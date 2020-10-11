UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condemns Dr Adil Killing

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM condemns Dr Adil killing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the killing of renowned religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan, who was shot dead in Karachi.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that anti-state elements wanted to destabilise Pakistan and their nefarious designs would be foiled with the support of the nation, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dead Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

13 seconds ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed promotes Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei

30 minutes ago

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

2 hours ago

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as &#039;Launch ..

2 hours ago

Colombia joins World Logistics Passport

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.