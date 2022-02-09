UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Entry Ban On Hijab-clad Female Students In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemning the ban on entry of hijab-wearing female students into educational institutions in India, has said that the hijab-clad Muskan Khan has demoralized the extremists by giving a clear message of not being afraid of them

In a statement issued here, CM Usman Buzdar said the incident of harassment of a hijab-clad student by Hindu extremists in Karnataka has, again, exposed the Hindu supremacist Modi regime.

Hijab is the cultural identity of Muslim women and choice of dress is a basic right of every human being, he stressed.

Any ban on wearing a hijab is equivalent to bigotry and apartheid as well as a negation of constitutional rights, he added. The Hindu extremists have tarnished India's so-called secular identity.

He said that Modi has pushed India back by promoting religious extremism as history would never forgive himand his fanatic cabal for their imbecilities. India is burning in the pyre of extremism and it is sanguine that conscientious segments have risen up against the ban on wearing hijab and are raising their voices against Modi's narrow-mindedness, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Punjab Student Women Muslim Usman Buzdar

