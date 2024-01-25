Open Menu

CM Condemns Firing At Election Commissioner Office Turbat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday condemned the firing incident at the Regional Election Commissioner Office Turbat and sought a report from the Home Department.

In a statement, he said the incident of violence was reprehensible and a conspiracy to disrupt peaceful electoral process.

He said the caretaker set up would ensure the provision of a peaceful and conducive environment to the people and the candidates participating in general election.

Ali Mardan said the purpose of firing at the election commissioner's office was to spread fear and panic in the area.

The chief minister directed to utilize all resources should to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

He expressed grief and condolences to the family of the police jawan who was martyred in the firing incident in Turbat.

Ali Mardan also paid homage to the martyrs of the police and all security forces for the restoration of peace.

