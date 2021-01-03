UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Firing Incident In Mach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM condemns firing incident in Mach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the firing incident in Mach,Baluchistan.

The chief minister expressed sorrow and grief over the death of miners and prayed for early recovery of the injured, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families.

Usman Buzdar said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives in the tragicincident.

