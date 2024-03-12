CM Condemns Firing Incident In Machani Police Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Ghandapur Tuesday condemned the incident of firing on Police in Machni Police Station limits and expressed regret over the martyrdom of two policemen in the firing
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Ghandapur Tuesday condemned the incident of firing on Police in Machni Police Station limits and expressed regret over the martyrdom of two policemen in the firing.
In a press statement issued here, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ghandpur expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He prayed to Almighty Allah for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the bereaved. The Chief Minister asked the Inspector General of Police to report the incident.
The chief minister instructed the concerned quarters to give compensation to the families of the martyrs under the martyrs package. The government, he said, would not leave the families of the martyrs alone, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
All possible support will be given to them, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, adding, Police have made unprecedented sacrifices to protect people's lives and property.
The sacrifices of police martyrs will not go in vain, the Chief Minister added.
Meanwhile, unknown persons fired on police mobile in Machini Gate area when they were on routine patrolling. Two policemen were martyred in firing while one ASI was injured in a firing incident last night. As soon as the incident was reported, police and rescue teams started rescue operations at the spot.
The policemen were on routine patrolling when the terrorists attacked the mobile phone, SSP Operations. Kashif Abbas said. He said constables Ajmal and Siraj were among the martyred policemen, while mobile officer Mazhar was injured.
The funeral prayers of the two police officers who were martyred in the firing will be offered in the police line, the police said. After the incident, the police also conducted a search operation in Machni police station, but the accused escaped, Police said. The incident of firing on the police took place around 1.00 am in the mid last night, Police said.
