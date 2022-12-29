CM condemns firing incident on security forces in Kurram

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned firing incident on the security forces by terrorists at district Kurram.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned firing incident on the security forces by terrorists at district Kurram.

The CM paid rich tributes to the bravery of martyred sepoys embracing martyrdom due to the firing of terrorists.

He complimented that the martyred sepoys' bravery foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of the martyred, and paid homage to the bravery of the martyred.