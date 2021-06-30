UrduPoint.com
CM Condemns Firing On North Waziristan Check Post

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

CM condemns firing on North Waziristan check post

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists' firing at Pakistan check post from Afghanistan in North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the guardians of the motherland.

