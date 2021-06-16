CM condemns hooliganism, attack on women parliamentarians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned hooliganism and attack on women parliamentarians by the opposition members in the parliament.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said the opposition had exhibited undemocratic, unethical and non-parliamentary behaviour, adding that ensuring the prestige and honour of the parliament was a collective responsibility.

He regretted and said that opposition members blatantly violated all ethical norms by hurling abuses at women members and committed the worst offence by attacking them.

Attacking the women parliamentarians by the opposition was deplorable part of parliamentary history, he said.

It was binding on all parliamentarians to give respects to female members, he said and added that the opposition had resorted to cheap tactics after the announcement of balanced budget and it was unable to counter the popularity of PM Imran Khan.

The opposition leaders were perturbed over the best budget presented in difficultcircumstances, he added.